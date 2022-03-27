CHANGE LANGUAGE
NBA: Toronto Raptors Resume Halted Home Game After Arena Evacuation

A fire extinguisher is used on a group of speakers that hang from the ceiling of the arena after play was suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers (AP Photo)

A fire extinguisher is used on a group of speakers that hang from the ceiling of the arena after play was suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers (AP Photo)

NBA: Toronto Raptors' home game against Indiana Pacers was halted after a speaker fire broke out in the upper rafters

The Toronto Raptors resumed their halted NBA home game against Indiana without spectators on Saturday after Scotiabank Arena was evacuated after a speaker fire broke out in the upper rafters. Toronto Police confirmed the blaze had started in a speaker and said Toronto Fire Services had requested the evacuation as a precaution after reports of a two-alarm fire in the arena.

The contest was stopped with the Raptors leading the Pacers 66-38 with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter. After play resumed, Toronto led by the same margin, 74-46, at halftime.

There were no reported injuries.

Video footage of the speaker showed a small fire on the front of the device, which was within view of spectators in the upper deck of the arena.

“Due to an equipment issue, the fire marshall has requested for everyone to calmly evacuate the building," a sign on the scoreboard told spectators.

“There is no threat to public safety."

The arena announcer told spectators: “The game is suspended and we need to ask you to please, in an orderly and calm manner, evacuate Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors later issued a statement saying the issue had been handled and the game would resume without the arena reopening to spectators.

“Scotiabank Arena has been given the all clear," the Raptors said. “The game against the Pacers will resume without any fans in the building. We apologize to all our fans who made it out to the game tonight and we thank our fans for their continued support."

The Raptors promised refunds to ticket buyers within 30 days.

first published:March 27, 2022, 10:03 IST