NBA-Warriors Battle Back to Beat Celtics and Level Finals Series

NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (AP)

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors battled back to defeat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2.

Curry hit his eighth three pointer of the game with less than two minutes to go to give the Warriors a six-point cushion they would not relinquish.

Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is Monday in San Francisco.

first published:June 11, 2022, 11:47 IST