NBA Western Conference Finals - Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks – All You Need to Know

Golden State and Dallas are meeting in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2007, when the Warriors eliminated the Mavericks in the First Round to become the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series. Below are storylines for this year’s series.

Texas-Size Breakthrough

Dallas has both won a playoff series and advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2010-11 season. That year, the Mavericks won their first NBA championship. This season’s playoff run has included a comeback from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

San Francisco Feat

The Warriors are one step away from reclaiming their spot as Western Conference champions. They held that designation for five consecutive years from 2015-19, winning three NBA championships. The same core from those teams remains in place: two-time Kia NBA MVP Stephen Curry, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr. Under Kerr, Golden State is 17-0 in playoff series against Western Conference opponents.

Legend of Luka

Dallas guard Luka Dončić has been an extraordinary playoff performer in his young career. The 23-year-old Slovenian has career playoff averages of 32.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. No other player in NBA history has matched those three numbers, and only Michael Jordan has a higher career playoff scoring average (33.4). In his fourth season, Dončić is looking to lead the Mavericks to their third NBA Finals appearance.

Kidd Comes Home

This series is a homecoming for Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, who was born in San Francisco, grew up in the Bay Area and starred in college at the University of California, Berkeley. He then established himself as a top point guard in the NBA, earning a spot on the league’s 75th Anniversary Team. Kidd is in his first season as head coach of the franchise with whom he began his 19-year playing career and later helped win its first NBA championship.

On the Rise

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson and Golden State guard Jordan Poole have been breakout stars in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Brunson, who transitioned from sixth man to starter this season, is averaging 22.9 points this postseason – nearly triple his scoring average from the 2021 postseason. Poole, who was playing in the NBA G League in the middle of last season, is averaging 19.3 points per game through two playoff rounds this season.

Handing Out the Hardware

As part of a reimagined lineup of trophies for the NBA Playoffs, the winning team in the Western Conference Finals will receive The Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Most Valuable Player of the series will receive The Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy. Robertson, an NBA champion, NBA MVP and the first player to average a triple-double for a season, is a member of the league’s 35th, 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Johnson won five NBA championships, three NBA MVP awards and three NBA Finals MVP honors.

Watch NBA Playoffs and Finals live and exclusive on Sports18, MTV, VH1, Voot Select and JioTV.

