NBA, WNBA Selling Face Covers Bearing Team and League Logos for Charity

NBA and WNBA will make and sell face covering with the prooceeds going to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada.

Washington: The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity.

The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. Both of those organizations work to assist the hungry.

Face-covering manufacturers FOCO and Industry Rag will also be amping up charity efforts through sales. They will donate one face covering for every one purchased to the benefiting charities.

NBA social responsibility and player programs president Kathy Behrens says the masks will help fans adhere to CDC safety guidelines "while joining in the league's efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19."

