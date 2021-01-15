News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»NC State QB Transfer Hockman Commits To Middle Tennessee
1-MIN READ

NC State QB Transfer Hockman Commits To Middle Tennessee

NC State QB Transfer Hockman Commits To Middle Tennessee

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman plans to play at Middle Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

RALEIGH, N.C.: North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman plans to play at Middle Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Hockman announced he has committed to the Blue Raiders in a social-media post Thursday, about a week after announcing he would leave the Wolfpack.

The redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl. He threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.

But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/hub/college-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...