NC State Safety Being Released From Hospital After Scare

NC State Safety Being Released From Hospital After Scare

North Carolina State says safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from a Virginia hospital with no radiographic abnormalities after being examined for a possible spinal cord injury.

RALEIGH, N.C.: North Carolina State says safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from a Virginia hospital with no radiographic abnormalities after being examined for a possible spinal cord injury.

The football team tweeted the update Sunday, a day after Martin collided with teammate Tyler Baker-Williams while attempting to tackle a Virginia Tech player in the third quarter of a 45-24 loss. The game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes while the N.C. State sports medicine staff attended to Martin.

He was taken from the field in an ambulance to a hospital for what the N.C. State communications staff initially said was a hip injury.

The Wolfpack said on Twitter that Martin was heading back to Raleigh on Sunday after being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent further examination.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 2:09 AM IST
