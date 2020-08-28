SPORTS

NCAA Approves Nolley's Transfer From Va Tech To Memphis

The NCAA has approved guard Landers Nolley II's request for a transfer, allowing him to play this season at Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.: The NCAA has approved guard Landers Nolley II’s request for a transfer, allowing him to play this season at Memphis.

Memphis announced the NCAA’s approval Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 guard-forward played his freshman year at Virginia Tech and was on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman team last season. Nolley led the Hokies in scoring averaging 15.5 points. He also had 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29 starts.

Nolley sat out the 2018-19 season after leading his high school teams to three straight state championships. He led the state of Georgia in scoring as a senior.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  • First Published: August 28, 2020, 5:06 AM IST
