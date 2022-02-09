'Need to Take Somebody Who's Going to Help me Survive': Daniil Medvedev Picks Rafael Nadal to be Stranded With on an Island

Top seed Daniil Medvedev revealed that Rafael Nadal is the player he would bring with himself if he was stranded on a deserted island. The two were recently involved in a high voltage Australian Open final clash, in which the Spaniard became the first man in the Open Era to win a record 21st Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, in a surprising admission, the reigning U.S. Open Champion Medvedev chose to be stranded with Nadal on an island, this comes after he complained about the lack of public support at Melbourne Park last Sunday. He was pretty vocal about the lack of fan support, which he addressed during post-match pressers at the Australian Open.

Speaking in a recent feature for Tennis TV, Medvedev admitted he would bring Rafael Nadal with himself if he was stranded on a desert island. In their latest video in which several players were asked which player they would choose to bring with themselves if they were stranded on a desert island, Medvedev said, “I need to take somebody who’s going to help me survive, to maybe cook food, to maybe… get food," albeit jokingly.

“So I need someone strong mentally, I would say, Rafa! Why? Because he is capable of adapting to any situation. I’m not sure if he would be happy to have me there, but I would be happy to have him there," he added.

The World No. 2’s choice probably comes after experiencing Nadal’s adaptability in the just concluded Australian Open. The Spaniard was staring down the barrel of defeat with two sets down but was able to mount an impressive comeback to win a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title. With the 2022 Australian Open crown, Nadal overtakes Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race.

Furthermore, the Russian was not the only one who chose Nadal as Italian Jannik Sinner and Japanese player Kei Nishikori also picked the Spaniard as their choice as well.

