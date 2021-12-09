Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia Lead Tributes for Late CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat passed away after an Army chopper crashed in the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu. Various sportspersons came out to mourn the death of the CDS. Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 more died in the helicopter crash. Confirming the news, the Indian Air Force tweeted, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

As the CDS, Rawat had overseen the implementation of an ambitious tri-services modernisation plan to bring synergy among the armed forces and enhance their overall combat capabilities.

The crash took place shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur.

Earlier confirming the crash, the IAF tweeted: “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Rawat’s wife was a native of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, and she was the daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh.

In a series of tweets, the IAF said the Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

Sportspersons like Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia and more took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the CDS.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the Army officials and IAF crew involved in the unfortunate helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God give them strength. Om shanti. ????— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 8, 2021

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the Army officials and IAF crew involved in the unfortunate helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God give them strength. Om shanti. ????— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 8, 2021

Very sad to hear about the news …RIP #bipinrawat sir ??— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 8, 2021

???? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????? ??? ?? ?? ??? ???? ??? ????????? ???? ??? ?? ??????, ???? ?????? ?? ???????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ?? ??? ????? ?????????— Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) December 8, 2021

Rawat and his wife’s cremation will be done on Friday at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment, and their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by tomorrow evening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.