Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, immortalising himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. The 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the Javelin finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. Brimming with confidence with hardly any nerves on display in his debut at the Games, Chopra walked in like a rockstar to make the Tokyo Games India’s best-ever Olympic outing in what was the country’s final competitive outing at Tokyo 2020.

After the historic gold medal, News18.com caught up with Neeraj Chopra for an exclusive interview.

EXCERPTS:

What does it feel like to be India’s first-ever Track & Field medalist? How important do you think this gold medal will be for Indian athletics?

Feeling really nice having won India’s first medal in track and field and that too Gold. It has been amazing, can’t really put in words. It was really a proud moment when the national anthem was being played and I was standing on the podium with the gold medal. Feel this we will do well in athletics in the coming time.

You dedicated your medal to Milkha Singhj ji. What was your thought behind that?

I have seen a lot of videos of Milkha Singh ji and he had said we Indians should go to the Olympics and give our best, as in the past we narrowly missed out on medals. It was a dream of his and he is no longer with us. I had that at the back of my mind and when I won and the national anthem was played. I realised that I have realised his dream and also PT Usha ma’am’s also and she too must have been really happy.

During the final on Saturday, what was going through your mind after each throw? When did you start feeling that you could actually win a medal, and that too a Gold?

I was just thinking of doing my best. I know I didn’t throw my best and could not better the national record. The javelin throw is a very technical sport and I didn’t want to disrupt my rhythm till the last throw but it’s okay I couldn’t get my personal best.

How good does this medal feel after the way the past 3 years have been? You missed out on 2019 due to injury and then the pandemic hit. How does it feel now to look back at those years and the efforts you made then?

The Olympic Gold has made up for the injury in 2019 and the misses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, the last few years have not been the best but having won a medal and that too gold, it sort of made up for all that happened. It was okay then.

What did your coach Klaus tell you before the finals on Saturday? Did you speak to anyone before? Your family or friends?

Coach Kluas had told me to get a throw on my first attempt, just like I did in qualification. Spoke to my uncle and my senior Jaivir, they told me to just give my best then good will happen. They were really happy after I won Gold.

You have been training with Klaus for 2 years now. How much of a role has he played in your journey to the top of the Olympic podium? In what ways was he different from Uwe Hohn?

I have been training with coach Klaus from 2019. I have learned a lot from him, his technique and his training plan. I was with coach Hohn in 2018 and I worked a lot on my strength but his technique, I felt, was a little different. When I worked with coach Klaus and his technique suited me well. Every coach is different and their way of coaching is also different. Want to thanks Uwe sir and Klaus sir, who taught me with diligence and heart and due to him now I have won an Olympic gold medal.

Standing on the top of the Olympic podium, listening to the Jana Gana Mana and seeing the national flag being hoisted. What was that feeling like? What was going through your mind?

Standing in the middle of the Olympic podium, wearing the gold medal around my neck, seeing the Indian flag go up and hear the national anthem play out – the feeling is that, all the hard work and the problem go away from the mind. Maybe I can’t put it into words, it was such a feeling.

What is the next goal now for Neeraj Chopra - the athlete?

I will celebrate this gold a bit at home but will start training and play any competition this season if there is a chance, or else will focus on Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

You have been getting a lot of attention on social media and you’ve got millions of new followers in the past day. How do you see all this new attention, now that you’re a social media star?

Saw that I gained a lot of new followers especially after the Gold. I sometimes put up posts on my exercises and throws from competitions. Feels nice when people comment congratulations. I agree social media is good but I try and keep my focus on my game but I do enjoy it also from time to time.

Your mother says she is waiting at home with Choorma! What is your plan when you return to India? What would you like to spend the next few weeks doing?

Want to go home and eat food made by my mother, whatever that is. Will celebrate a bit with family but will get back to training soon.

There are lots of people who have worked behind the scenes in your journey. Who would you like to remember as playing a role in your journey from Khandra to Tokyo?

I like to thanks everyone who supported me. TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme), SAI (Sports Authority of India), Federation have a huge part to play in the journey, especially my sponsors JSW who have been supporting me since 2015. The Indian Army too helped me.

People are saying that you should play yourself in your biopic! What do you think about that, and if not you, who would you prefer to see playing you on screen?

I am focusing on javelin throw, not really thinking about that. But want to do more and better so there can be more stories. Would want to finish my career first and when I retire a movie can be made.

