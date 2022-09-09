Neeraj Chopra Claims Historic Diamond League Trophy

Indian superstar athlete Neeraj Chopra made the headlines yet again as he soared to another colossal victory in the Diamon League Final in Zurich, Switzerland clinching a maiden Diamond League trophy with a massive 88.44m attempt.

Chopra started his night off with a foul throw and was placed at the bottom of the pile after all the finalists had exhausted their first attempt.

But, Chopra delivered an immediate reaction as she covered a massive distance of 88.44m on his second attempt of the night to leapfrog all of his competitors as he jumped to the top of the standing without much delay.

Chopra dictated the tempo heading into the third attempt as he managed to land the javelin a huge 88.00m away from the point of release to remain atop of the stands.

With two throws hitting the 88.00m plus mark, Chopra was head and shoulders above the competition after three throws and was well on his way to picking up the Diamond League Trophy. A historic first for the man from Khandra.

