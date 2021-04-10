Neeraj Chopra Credits TOPS Programme for Spur in India's Olympic Medal Hopes

“Their (SAI and TOPS) support and financial assistance for equipment, international exposure trips and help to players injured during competition and training is helping us in a big way," said 23-year-old Chopra, who set the world record on way to gold during the 2016 World U-20 Championships in Poland.
“They are motivating us to give it our best shot. SAI ensured that athletes could get back to training as quickly as possible after the lockdown and that the ground and training facilities were promptly opened with Covid-compliant protocols."
Chopra, who holds the national record of 88.07 metres in javelin, conceded that the lockdown had taken a massive toll on the mind and body, but “with the training back in full swing, it won’t be long to return to full fitness".
Espousing the virtues of patience, Copra said the trait had been ingrained in him since childhood.
“I have suffered several injuring in my career and made several comebacks too, but I kept my patience and focus on the work on hand, and I am sure, it will ensure successful in future."
He asked the budding athletes to not go after instant performance because that puts more pressure on the body and urged them to “not eat something extra because of pressure of performance" as it could be detrimental to their careers.
