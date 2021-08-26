Neeraj Chopra Cuts Short 2021 Season; To Take Time Off for Packed 2022 Calendar

India’s first-ever Olympic gold-medallist in Athletics Neeraj Chopra has decided to cut short his 2021 season to recuperate from a ‘packed schedule of travel’ and ‘a bout of illness’ to come back for a stronger for a packed 2022 calendar.

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Chopra thanked everyone for the love and affection he received since coming back from Tokyo and added he has not been able to resume his training after the Olympics and is cutting short his 2021 season to be able to take some time off and recharge.

Chopra had earlier stated that he was to participate in the Diamond League in Paris scheduled to start August 28, but because of lack of training, he has to skip it.

Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all. The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come. Jai Hind.

