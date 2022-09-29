Neeraj Chopra Delights Fans With His Garba Skills in Vadodara ahead of 36th National Games

Neeraj Chopra is arguably India’s greatest Olympian. Neeraj’s astonishing achievements in men’s javelin in such a short period of time have endeared him to the masses.

Since his historic win at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has garnered adulation from the entire country. This adulation was visible when he joined in the ongoing Garba celebrations during Navratri at one of the Vadodara’s most famous venues. Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a heartwarming video of Neeraj from Vadodara’s Garba venue on Twitter. In the video, Neeraj can be seen interacting with the boisterous crowd from a stage.

's Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 attends special Garba night in #Vadodara among thousands of people The enthusiasm and celebrations at the garba ground multiplied when he surprised his fans at the spot#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/VYxyhIFwIM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022

EXCLUSIVE Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022

Netizens have praised SAI’s delightful video. Neeraj is visiting Gujarat to attend the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games.

Distinguished athletes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu will grace the glitzy event which will take place in Ahmedabad on September 29. It is worth noting that Chopra won’t be participating in the National Games this year.

Earlier this month, Neeraj scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League Final 2022 in Switzerland.

Neeraj Chopra pipped 2016 Diamond League champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic to win the prestigious title. In July, Neeraj had made the country proud by winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States.

The charming 24-year-old now has an enviable collection of medals which includes golds in the World Junior Championships (2016), Asian Championships (2017), Commonwealth Games (2018), Asian Games (2018) and the Olympics (2021).

In the last 15 months. Neeraj Chopra has emerged as India’s most revered sporting icon. Neeraj’s amazing journey has inspired several youngsters to take part in athletics. Neeraj went from being a plump kid who took up athletics to lose weight and ended up being India’s first track-and-field Olympic gold-medallist. Neeraj Chopra is truly the superstar that Indian athletics had been waiting for many decades.

