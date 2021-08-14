Neeraj Chopra Down With High Fever and Sore Throat But Has Tested Negative for Covid-19

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is down with high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting," a source told ANI.

Neeraj at a felicitation ceremony organised by sports minister Anurag Thakur, had revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games but it was worth enduring given the historic result he achieved

“I knew I had done something special, actually I thought I had achieved my personal best. The throw had gone really well," Chopra said, referring to the 88.07m he achieved earlier this year. “The next day my body felt how special it was with all the pain but it was worth it,"

Earlier, the Javelin star gained a whopping 14 places to occupy the second spot in the men’s javelin throw world rankings after his historic gold in the Tokyo Games. The 23-year-old Chopra, who sent the spear to 87.58m to clinch India’s maiden Olympics athletics medal on Saturday, was at a lowly 16 before the Tokyo Games with an average performance score of 1224.

But in the latest rankings issued by World Athletics, Chopra found himself at the second spot with 1315 average performance score behind German Johannes Vetter (1396), who finished a lowly ninth in the Olympics final after coming coming into the Games as the gold medal contender. Chopra collected 1296 performance points for topping the Olympic qualification round on August 4 and 1559 points for winning the gold in the final. Three other events of this year — Federation Cup, Indian Grand Prix-3 and Kuortane Games (Finland) — where he had come up with big throws were also considered in the ranking process.

Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-winning feat in the Olympics was listed as one of the 10 magical moments of track and field in the Tokyo Games by World Athletics.

The 23-year-old Chopra had 143,000 followers before the Olympics, but now has a staggering 3.2million (on Instagram), making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here