Neeraj Chopra Elates Nation With Javelin Silver World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra has made India proud on the national stage yet again as he claimed the SIlver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on the morning of Sunday, the 23rd of July 2022.

He sealed his medal with a throw of 88.13m only behind Grenada’s gold medallist Anderson Peters.

Chopra became the first Indian man to bag a medal at the World Athletics Championships, and only the second Indian athlete to do so after Anju Bobby George picked up a bronze medal all those years ago back in 2003.

The nation showed their appreciation for the javelin throw ace with wishes flooding the internet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the wishes with a heartfelt tweet “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”

Anju Bobby George, the only other Indian medallist, who bought laurel to the nation with her bronze medal at the 2003 edition of the Worlds shared a tweet that read “Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait. Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakurfor all the support.

Kiren Rijiju, the minister of law and justice, shared a post that read “Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1″

Indian wrestler Sakshee Malik tweeted “PROUD OF YOU @Neeraj_chopra1. Many congratulations to you on winning the historic Silver Medal in the World Championship.”

Another big name in Indian wrestling, Bajrang Punia, joined in on the wishes as he recorded a tweet that roughly translates to “All the best to you brother on winning the historic silver medal in the @Neeraj_chopra1 world championship. You kept on winning medals for the country like this. This is a prayer to God”

Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh congratulated the javelin thrower calling him an inspiration for millions in a post that read “Congratulation brother @Neeraj_chopra1 You are a motivation for billions of people #silver #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022 #Javelin”

Sports Authority of India shared a post that read “History Created by Neeraj Yet Again @Neeraj_chopra1 becomes the 1st Indian Male to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships Neeraj wins in Men’s Javelin Throw with his best throw of 88.13m at @WCHoregon22 Absolutely Brilliant”

Athletics Federation of India tweeted “It’s a historic World Championship Medal for #India Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men’s Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m Congratulations India!!!!!!!”

Former shooting athlete and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore was elated with Chopra’s performance as he shared a tweet “Heartiest congratulations to our Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 & @RohitJavelin for qualifying to the finals of #WorldAthleticsChamps! Eldhose Paul also made us proud by becoming the 1st Indian to reach the Men’s Triple Jump Final. Best wishes for your future sports! Jai Bharat”

Chopra’s performance bettered the Bronze medal laurel brought to the nation by Bobby George in the long jump.

