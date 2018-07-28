English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das to Represent Asia-Pacific in Continental Cup
Seven top Indian athletes have been selected by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) to represent Asia-Pacific Team in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Continental Cup to be held in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
India's Neeraj Chopra. (AFP Image)
Loading...
Seven top Indian athletes have been selected by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) to represent Asia-Pacific Team in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Continental Cup to be held in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The competition, consisting of three other teams, Africa, Americas and Europe, will be held for two days, starting from September 8.
As per the current IAAF world rankings, Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas (400m), Jinson Johnson (800m) and Arpinder Singh (Triple Jump) made the AAA list of athletes in the men’s category. Hima Das (400m), PU Chitra (1500m) and Sudha Singh (3000m Steeplechase) have been included for the women’s event.
In his communication to AFI, Maurice R Nicholas, AAA Secretary, said, “The excellent performances of these selected athletes are based on the top lists rankings of IAAF and our statisticians for Asia-Pacific. We are aware that results are rapidly changing in the next few days and if an athlete overtakes the performances of your selected athletes, he or she would be replaced by us. We hope that this will not happen”.
Neeraj is currently training in Finland under German coach Uwe Hohn whereas Anas and Hima are preparing for Asian Games in Czech Republic along with the other shortlisted athletes. Jinson Johnson and Sudha Singh are a part of the national camp, currently training in Bhutan ahead of the Asian Games.
Also Watch
The competition, consisting of three other teams, Africa, Americas and Europe, will be held for two days, starting from September 8.
As per the current IAAF world rankings, Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas (400m), Jinson Johnson (800m) and Arpinder Singh (Triple Jump) made the AAA list of athletes in the men’s category. Hima Das (400m), PU Chitra (1500m) and Sudha Singh (3000m Steeplechase) have been included for the women’s event.
In his communication to AFI, Maurice R Nicholas, AAA Secretary, said, “The excellent performances of these selected athletes are based on the top lists rankings of IAAF and our statisticians for Asia-Pacific. We are aware that results are rapidly changing in the next few days and if an athlete overtakes the performances of your selected athletes, he or she would be replaced by us. We hope that this will not happen”.
Neeraj is currently training in Finland under German coach Uwe Hohn whereas Anas and Hima are preparing for Asian Games in Czech Republic along with the other shortlisted athletes. Jinson Johnson and Sudha Singh are a part of the national camp, currently training in Bhutan ahead of the Asian Games.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
- Junga Movie Review: Film is Hugely Disappointing, Vijay Sethupathi Even More So
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
- Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...