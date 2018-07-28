Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das to Represent Asia-Pacific in Continental Cup

Seven top Indian athletes have been selected by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) to represent Asia-Pacific Team in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Continental Cup to be held in Ostrava, Czech Republic.The competition, consisting of three other teams, Africa, Americas and Europe, will be held for two days, starting from September 8.As per the current IAAF world rankings, Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas (400m), Jinson Johnson (800m) and Arpinder Singh (Triple Jump) made the AAA list of athletes in the men’s category. Hima Das (400m), PU Chitra (1500m) and Sudha Singh (3000m Steeplechase) have been included for the women’s event.In his communication to AFI, Maurice R Nicholas, AAA Secretary, said, “The excellent performances of these selected athletes are based on the top lists rankings of IAAF and our statisticians for Asia-Pacific. We are aware that results are rapidly changing in the next few days and if an athlete overtakes the performances of your selected athletes, he or she would be replaced by us. We hope that this will not happen”.Neeraj is currently training in Finland under German coach Uwe Hohn whereas Anas and Hima are preparing for Asian Games in Czech Republic along with the other shortlisted athletes. Jinson Johnson and Sudha Singh are a part of the national camp, currently training in Bhutan ahead of the Asian Games.