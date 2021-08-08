Neeraj Chopra is 'Still Processing This Feeling' of Winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra has etched his name in the history books forever. As he won the men’s javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics with a best distance of 87.58m, he became the first to win an athletics medal for independent India. He is the first Indian to win an athletics gold at the Olympics and only the second individual gold medallist from India. He won the only gold for India in Tokyo and gave the country a massive joy as the Games came to a close.

As Neeraj hurled his second javelin throw of 87.58m and let his arms up in the air, knowing he had bettered his marker, he knew he would at least win a medal. That he went on to win the gold is priceless.

Neeraj took to Twitter to share with his fans the feeling of being an Olympic champion and thanked everyone for all the “support and blessings". He added that the moment is going to stay with him all his life.

“Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever," he tweeted.

Neeraj shared the emotions he went through when the gold medal was confirmed and till the time he went for his last throw.

“When my last throw was left and I had won gold. I can’t explain, I was in competition mode but when I got the gold, I can’t explain I felt like what had happened. My mind was everywhere but I focussed on my throw and I did it with all the happiness and it went well. Rio I did feel bad that it got left by a few days, AFI tried hard to get me through as well and then injury came but it all worked out. It was in my mind that when the Olympics got postponed, I didn’t want to take it negatively and that I have a year more. I am very happy with the gold, sad about how many people have suffered with Covid, but the gold is satisfying," he said in the virtual press conference.

Upon speaking with Athletics Federation of India vice president Anju, he thanked the long jump legend and said that he and the other young athletes respect them all a lot and they walking on the same footsteps and hope they keep doing better and better.

Neeraj dedicated his medal to the ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this year due to Covid-19 complication. Milkha had expressed that his last wish would be see an Indian athlete win an Olympic medal. Neeraj did fulfill that wish and Milkha watched on from the sky.

Neeraj could not hide his elation over the win as he showed his gold medal proudly during the press conference. He thanked the federation, Sports Authority of India and the government for all their support and helping him get competition experience ahead of the Olympics.

