Neeraj Chopra Javelin Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will aim for another prestigious medal as he will participate in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championship 2022. The qualifications are set for Friday morning and the finals are on Sunday, July 24.

The men’s javelin qualification comprises two groups Group A and Group B. Apart from Neeraj Chopra, India’s Rohit Yadav will also be in action at the event. Neeraj had made his debut at the World Athletics Championships back in 2017.

Neeraj has been able to produce a stellar show in 2022. He has taken part in three competitions and managed to pull off podium finishes at all of them. Neeraj clinched a silver medal at Paavo Nurmi Games. He improved his show and secured a gold medal at the Kuortane Games. He managed to bag another silver medal at the Diamond League in Stockholm. Neeraj was also successful in breaking his personal best twice.

ALSO READ| World Athletics Championships 2022: Annu Rani Qualifies for the Final of Women’s Javelin Throw

Ahead of the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers, here is all you need to know:

What date World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers will be played?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers Group A and Group B will take place on July 22, Friday.

The World Athletics Championships Javelin final will be played on July 24, Sunday.

Where will the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers be played?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers will be played in Eugene, Oregon.

What time will the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers begin?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers Group A and Group B will begin at 5:30 am IST and 7:15 am IST respectively.

The World Athletics Championships Javelin final will begin at 7:05 am IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers match?

World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers match?

World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.