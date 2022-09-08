Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2022, Javelin Throw Live Scores and Updates: Chopra The Man to Beat After Three Attempts

Live now
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2022, Javelin Throw Live Scores and Updates: Indian javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra will have his eyes set on the prize as he prepares to stake his claim to a first-ever Diamond League trophy in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.
ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE |
1. Chopra – x ; 88.44m ; 88.00m
2. Vadlejch – 84.15m ; 86.00m ; x
3. Weber – 79.16m ; 77.36m ; 83.73m
4. Thompson – 77.51m ; 82.10m ; 78.37m
5. Galiums – 80.44m ; 73.99m ; 77.21
6. Ramos – 71.96m ; 66.55m
1. Chopra – x ; 88.44m
2. Vadlejch – 84.15m; 86.00m
3. Thompson – 77.51m; 82.10m
4. Galiums – 80.44m; 73.99m
5. Weber – 79.16m; 77.36m
6. Ramos – 71.96m ; 66.55m
Chopra leapfrogged all his competitors with his second throw as the javelin that he let fly covers a distance of 88.44m.
He goes top of the standing with his mammoth throw after two attempts.
1. Vadlejch – 84.15m
2. Galiums – 80.44m
3. Weber – 79.16m
4. Thompson – 77.51m
5. Ramos – 71.96m
6. Chopra – x
Chopra’s first attempt will not be accounted for as his effort is flagged as a no-throw.
The finals of the javelin throw event is underway and it is the Latvian Gilums that begins proceedings on the night.
His initial throw is an effort of 80.44m
Jakub Vadlejch:
Doha- 2nd; Stockholm-1st ; Silesia- 4th ; Lausanne-2nd
Julian Webber-:
Doha- 3rd; Stockholm-3rd; Silesia- 2nd; Lausanne- NA
Neeraj Chopra:
Doha- NA; Stockholm- 2nd; Silesia- NA; Lausanne- 1st
Patricks Galiums:
Doha- NA; Stockholm- NA; Silesia- 4th; Lausanne- 6th
Leandro Ramos:
Doha- 4th; Stockholm- NA; Silesia- 8th; Lausanne- NA
Curtis Thompson:
Doha- NA; Stockholm- NA; Silesia- 3rd; Lausanne- 3rd
(*World Champion Anderson Peters pulled out due to recovery after an off-field altercation)
Jakub Vadlejch- Czech Republic
Julian Webber- Germany
Neeraj Chopra- India
Patricks Galiums- Latvia
Leandro Ramo- Portugal
Curtis Thompson- USA
India’s Neeraj Chopra earned his passage to the final in Zurich with his podium finish in Stockholm.
He then went on to win the event at Lausanne with a throw of 89.08m on his return from injury.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Diamond League finals.
Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra starts as the favourite in Zurich as he has his sight set on a first-ever Diamond League Trophy.
The superstar from Khandra sealed his position in the Diamond League Final with his podium finish at Stockholm Diamond League and went on to clinch the first position at Lausanne.
The athlete who opted to sit the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham out citing injuries will look to breach the coveted 90m mark in Zurich.
Chopra heads into the finals in fourth place in standing behind Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Webber and Anderson Peters.
World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada pulled out of the finals in Zurich as he recovers from injuries sustained after an altercation last month.
Patricks Galiums of Latvia, Leandro Ramos of Portugal, and Curtis Thompson of the USA complete the six-strong field.
Chopra will be looking to add to his burgeoning trophy cabinet as he takes the field in a star-studded lineup in Switzerland.
When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s performance in the Final of the Diamond League in Zurich:
When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?
Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.
Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.
Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here