Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Throws 87.03 on 1st Effort
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Throws 87.03 on 1st Effort

Neeraj Chopra Live Score, Men's Javelin Throw Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the event in his first attempt and will hope to create history today.

News18 Sports | August 07, 2021, 16:40 IST
india javelin throw star neeraj chopra

Event Highlights

Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Live Updates, Tokyo OlympicsNeeraj Chopra leads the board with an effort of 87.03 on his first attempt as Germany’s Johannes Vetter gets a distance of 82.52 and is third. Neeraj will be aiming to become the first-ever athlete representing India in 100 years to win an Olympic medal in track and field when he lines up in the javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020 today. What has furthered Indian hopes is the fact that Neeraj made a stunning throw of 86.59m to make the final from his group in his very first attempt. Neeraj Chopra will be taking the flag for India at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be competing against –  Belarus’ Pavel Mialeshka, Belarus’Aliaksei Katkavets, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, Czech Republic’s Vitezslav Vesely, Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo, Germany’s Julian Weber, Moldova’s Andrian Mardare, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Romania’s Mihaita Alexandru and Novac Sweden’s Kim Amb.

Aug 07, 2021 16:40 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics, Javline Throw Final:

Germany’s Johannes Vetter gets a distance of 82.52! 

Neeraj Chopra's first attempt was 87.03 and currently leads the board! 

Germany’s Julian Weber gets a distance of 85.30 and is second with Vetter in third.

Aug 07, 2021 16:33 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics, Javline Throw Final:

Neeraj Chopra Throws 87.03 on his first effort! 

Moldova’s Andrian Mardare had thrown 81.16 in the first effort of the field.

Aug 07, 2021 16:31 (IST)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's Men’s Javelin Final, Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing the gold medal in the men’s javelin final of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for Saturday, August 7.

Aug 07, 2021 16:24 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics, Javline Throw Final:

Here are the personal bests in the javelin throw final!
Aug 07, 2021 16:15 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics, Javline Throw Final:

Neeraj Chopra is on the verge of history... can he do it?
Aug 07, 2021 16:02 (IST)

Follow all the live updates as India wrestler Bajrang Punia eyes a bronze medal on Olympics debut today in Tokyo.

India's Bajrang Punia faces Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan.

FOLLOW LIVE HERE

Aug 07, 2021 15:57 (IST)

In the Land of the Rising Sun, Who Will Be The King in The North?

Aug 07, 2021 15:36 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics, Javline Throw Final:

Here is who India's Neeraj Chopra will be competing against - 

Belarus’ Pavel Mialeshka

Belarus’Aliaksei Katkavets

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch

Czech Republic’s Vitezslav Vesely

Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo

Germany’s Julian Weber

Moldova’s Andrian Mardare

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Romania’s Mihaita Alexandru

Novac Sweden’s Kim Amb

Aug 07, 2021 14:03 (IST)

Hello everyone! And a very warm welcome to our coverage from the final of the men's javelin throw where medal hopeful Neeraj Chopra will carry India's hopes.

Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Throws 87.03 on 1st Effort
History awaits Neeraj Chopra (AFP Photo)

Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium — the other two being wrestlers. Since then, no Indian has won a medal in athletics.

The International Olympic Committee still credits Norman Pritchard’s 200m and 200m hurdles silver medals in the 1900 Paris Olympics to India though various research, including the records of then IAAF (now World Athletics), showed that he had competed for Great Britain.

A farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab, Chopra can script history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let it slip from their grasp in 1964 and 1984 editions.

“I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In warm-up my performance wasn’t so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle, and was a perfect throw,” Chopra had said after the qualifying round on Wednesday.

“I will need to focus on the throw, and try to repeat this (performance) with a higher score,” said the youngster who came into the Olympics with the fourth best throw (88.07m) this year.

Chopra’s performance on Saturday was one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, as he finished ahead of gold medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

Vetter, who had earlier said that Chopra will find it tough to beat him in the Olympics, struggled in his first two throws before crossing the automatic qualification mark with a 85.64m final throw.

The 28-year-old towering German, who came into the Olympics after having seven monster throws of over 90m between April and June, was lying at a dangerous seventh position after his first two throws but eventually qualified for the final at second overall behind Chopra.

Ask all top athletes and they will say what it counts is the performance on the day but Chopra will come into Saturday’s final with a host of pre-tournament medal hopefuls falling at the first hurdle.

Season’s second top performer Marcin Krukowski (PB & SB 89.55m) of Poland and 2012 Olympics champion and 2016 Rio Games bronze-medallist Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott (PB 90.16m, SB 89.12m) failed to qualify for the final with best throws of 74.65m and 79.33m respectively.

Latvia’s 2014 under-20 World champion Gatis Cakss (PB & SB 87.57m) — fifth best performer this season — and reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada had poor throws of 78.73m and 80.42m respectively to fail to make the final cut.

Only Chopra and Vetter remain among the top-five performers this season.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who had won a bronze medal when Chopra clinched gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, topped Group B to earn an automatic qualification to the finals with a second round throw of 85.16m.

He qualified for the finals at overall third behind Chopra and Vetter. The Indian camp here is hoping that Saturday should turn out the finest day of Indian athletics.

Text Courtesy: PTI

