Neeraj Chopra Reveals He Has No Girlfriend, Says 'Focus is on My Game'

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra became India’s first track and field gold medal winner at Tokyo Olympics and also the second Indian to have won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

He has been the talk of the town ever since, with Indians interested to know everything about the 23-year-old. From what he eats, how he won Gold and what it feels to get the love and admiration of billions.

The farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, who produced a throw of 87.58m on his second attempt in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

He has gained many fans on social media as reportedly his Instagram follower count was about 100k followers and grew to 3.2 million at the time of writing this article.

In a recent interview, Neeraj Chopra was asked about the attention he is receiving from female fans and what the thinks of it.

“It is good but to tell the truth, I am focusing on my game," Neeraj Chopra said in an interview to Times Now.

When prodded further if he has a girlfriend or what his plans are regarding the matter, he said: “Will see later, now my focus is on my game. There is no one now."

“It is great that I am getting so much love. The coming year is important with the Asian Games and the World Championships, and then other tournaments leading to the Olympics again. So I want to focus on my game."

ALSO SEE | Neeraj Chopra Really is The ‘Golden Boy’, These Photos are Proof

People have been fans of his long hair and the athlete surprisingly chopped off his locks before the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw event in Tokyo, sporting a completely different hairstyle - the long locks were gone!

Neeraj revealed why he decided to chop off his beautiful hair ahead of the Olympics.

“I had long hair since I was young but recently it started troubling me. During a few competitions, I would sweat and it would come down to my eyes. I tried headbands and caps to keep it in place but it would come on my eyes. Then I felt, my hair will grow back and the Olympics were more important," the golden boy said at the felicitation ceremony that was organised at the Ashoka Hotel for the Tokyo Olympics’ medallists who returned home on Monday.

As for his favourite food, he loves Gol Gappas but in an interview with News18, Chopra revealed why he didn’t find himself trying ‘sushi’ in Tokyo.

“I just could not take a chance with anything new. What if I had an upset stomach? So I just stuck to my regular diet," he told News18.

But what he really craves after returning from Tokyo is some food cooked by his mother.

“Want to go home and eat food made by my mother, whatever that is," he had said News18.com.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here