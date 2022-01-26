Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal Lead Indian Sportspersons' Wishes on Republic Day

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022 and the sportspersons of the country took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion.

With a grand flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters, India celebrated the Republic Day at Delhi’s refurbished Rajpath, showcasing its military prowess and cultural diversity in the iconic parade. The theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was distinct in the celebrations this year as India marks the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Neeraj Chopra posted a photograph of himself carrying the Indian flag as he wished everyone on the occasion.

“Wishing all my countrymen a very happy Republic Day," tweeted Chopra.

Saina Nehwal had a simple message for her fans. “Wish u all a very Happy Republic Day .. #HappyRepublicDay #jaihind #India."

Sania Mirza also shared a photograph of herself holding the national flag with a big smile on her face and tweeted, “Happy Republic Day".

Bajrang Punia posted a photograph of him with his fellow athletes and wrote, “Wishing you and your family a very happy Republic Day."

Leander Paes had a special message attached to his wish where he spoke about the unity of the nation.

“Our unity in diversity strengthens us! Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy 73rd Republic Day! Jai Hind," he wrote.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest" flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft. The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast.

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade. The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.

Among special guests were those who made exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event. Hundread “safaimitras" of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

