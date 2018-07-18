English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold at French Meet
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra comfortably won the gold at the Sotteville Athletics Meet in France, beating a competitive field which included 2012 London Olympics gold-medallist Keshorn Walcott.
India's Neeraj Chopra. (AFP Image)
Chopra's throw of 85.17m put him way ahead of the field, including Moldova's Andrian Mardare (81.48m) and Lithuania's Edis Matusevicius (79.31m), who finished second and third respectively. Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago came up with a throw of 78.26m, which was only enough for fifth place.
Chopra, the 20-year-old Indian from Panipat had first made headlines when he won the gold in the 2016 World Junior Championship with a record throw of 86.48m. He also won the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year before breaking the national record with a 87.43m effort at the Doha Diamond League, where he finished fourth.
AFI President Adille Sumariwala tweeted praising the youngster; "Well done Neeraj...keep going...Congratulations to Neeraj and coach Uwe Hohn (former World Record Holder in javelin throw). Thank you SAI and Govt of India for agreeing to send Neeraj to Finland along with coach for training on recommendation of Athletics Federation of India (AFI)"
Ex-Indian batsman Virender Sehwag also congratulated Chopra on Twitter for his gold medal.
Well done Neeraj...keep going...Congratulations to Neeraj and coach Uwe Hohn (former World Record Holder in javelin throw). Thank you SAI and Govt of India for agreeing to send Neeraj to Finland along with coach for training on recommendation of Athletics Federation of India https://t.co/ivbRTf6GbB— Adille Sumariwalla OLY (@Adille1) July 17, 2018
Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on the Gold with an effort of 85.17m in Sotteville Athletics Meet beating the 2012 Olympic champion.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2018
Wishing you even more success always. pic.twitter.com/cgPiQaFQ94
