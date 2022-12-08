Neeraj Chopra Takes Time off From Training to Interact With Students in UK

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is currently busy with his preparations for the next season. Neeraj travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to take part in training at Loughborough University, Leicestershire. The ace Indian athlete was recently spotted having an interaction with the students of Loughborough University. The incident took place on Thursday. The official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a photo of the Indian javelin thrower along with the students.

“Golden boy of India Neeraj Chopra took time off his training and interacted with the students of Loughborough University. Neeraj has been training in Loughborough for the past few weeks, with his training being funded by the government’s TOP scheme,” read the caption of the post.

SAI had said in a statement last month that Neeraj will travel to the United Kingdom along with his coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz. The 63-day training camp at Loughborough University is expected to help Neeraj prepare himself ahead of the 2023 season.

With multiple big events set to be held next year, the 2023 calendar will undoubtedly be a jam-packed one for Neeraj. The high-profile World Athletics Championships will be played in Budapest, Hungary in 2023. The prestigious Asian Games is scheduled to take place in September 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The 24-year-old will also be aiming to defend his Diamond League title next year.

The 2022 season has been nothing less than sensational for Neeraj and the Haryana-born track and field athlete will look to replicate a similar show next year.

Neeraj won a silver medal earlier this year in July at the Eugene World Championships. This eventually proved to be the best-ever performance pulled off by an Indian athlete in the history of the event. Neeraj carried forward his brilliance at the Diamond League Champion in Zurich. Neeraj became the first Indian to clinch the Diamond League Champion title in September.

Moreover, he managed to script three throws of more than 89 metres in 2022. Neeraj improved the national record by registering 89.94 metres with his throw at the Diamond League in Stockholm.

Neeraj was expected to take part in the 36th National Games earlier this year but that did not happen ultimately. Neeraj had to miss the event in order to take care of the workload management.

