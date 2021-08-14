Neeraj Chopra's Coaches Klaus Bartonietz and Uwe Hohn Admire India's Celebration of Historic Gold

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first track and field Olympic gold medal and has since become the darling of the nation. The javelin star, who became the second person to win individual gold at the Olympic Games, has had states fight over him and numerous cash prizes and endorsement deals.

Far away in Europe, Neeraj’s two German coaches are quietly following the madness over in India, albeit on social media.

Apart from Javelin, Neeraj Chopra Loves Bikes: Check Out His Striking Images

Dr Klaus Bartonietz, the 73-year-old who acted as Neeraj’s biomechanical expert, told The Indian Express: “What is going on in India with Neeraj? It is crazy. I know it is a historic medal for India. I got some pictures and I saw the army (paramilitary) was called to protect him."

Uwe Hohn, India’s javelin head coach, has been following Neeraj’s reception in India on social media.

“Yes, sure, Facebook is full of it. At the moment it is a good time to celebrate Neeraj and his success. Neeraj deserves all these honours. I hope it will have an influence on all athletes in India and not just javelin throwers. I came to India knowing that the biggest talent in the world has no coach. I got Klaus to India. Klaus did a good job. In the past few months the technique improved to the level we liked to see,” Hohn told New Indian Express.

Neeraj Chopra Reveals He Has No Girlfriend, Says ‘Focus is on My Game’

Klaus Bartonietz has also been left impressed by the cash awards given to the Olympic medalists in India as compared to the ones in Germany.

“Yesterday a friend told me that in Germany a gold medal winner will get 20,000 euros (about Rs 17 lakhs). The support Neeraj has got from the government and sponsors has been very important. Also it is not only me. When he broke the junior world record there was coach Gary Calvert, and then Uwe (Hohn) coached him when he won the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Also there are people we don’t know. The first teacher in school or the coach who first asked him to throw. He or she must be feeling very proud now."

Neeraj Chopra Really is The ‘Golden Boy’, These Photos are Proof

Both Bartonietz and Hohn are expected to be back in India before in a couple of month’s time as Neeraj starts his preparations for the upcoming World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here