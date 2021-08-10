Athletics Federation of India’s President Adille Sumariwalla has made a state that he never heard the name of Kashinath Naik, first-ever commonwealth medal winner in the Javelin throw. Karnataka government recently announced Rs 10 lakh for Kashinath Naik for coaching Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra. Along with Golden arm Chopra, Naik name too hit the headline. Following this, Sumariwalla talked to a Kannada Newspaper – Kannada Prabha and said, “I never heard the name of Kashinath Naik. Neeraj was trained by foreign coaches from last six years and one should not take away credit.”

Reacting to this Kashinath Naik told Exclusively to News18 that he had never tried to take credit. “I did coach Neeraj. I have talked to Neeraj as well, he is a little busy now. He himself will tell the world whether I coached him or not. My question is to Athletics Federation President Sumariwalla. How can he not know me? We have met in many official meetings chaired by him ever since he has become President,” Naik said.

Naik continued and said, “Being the President of prestigious Athletics Federation of India, if he says he doesn’t know me, then what makes him a president. I won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games held at New Delhi in 2010. That was the first-ever commonwealth javelin throw medal for India. I have represented the country at a number of international events. I was the national javelin team coach from 2013 till 2018 commonwealth. And the same Sumariwalla was President of the federation during the tenure. Still, he says he doesn’t know. Being federation chief, not identifying a former athlete and former national coach is something weird.”

Sumariwalla quoted as saying in Kannada newspaper that he has got to know about Karnataka government giving prize money of Rs 10 lakh to Kashinath Naik for nurturing Neeraj Chopra. “I am awaiting official announcement order from Karnataka government. Once I get it, the federation will challenge this. All those who talked to Neeraj Chopra cannot be considered coaches. Neeraj Chopra never said Kashinath was his coach, I don’t know who is this Kashinath,” Sumariwalla quoted.

Replying to this remark, Kashinath Naik said, “This is bizarre and I don’t understand what he is doing as President without knowing Indian coaches and former athletes. In 2013, January 16th, Athletics Federation of India appointed me as national coach of javelin throw in national senior athletics coaching camp, Patiala.”

News18 has accessed the appointment letter which Federation has sent to Army Service Sports Control Board. In which Kashinath was ordered to immediately join National Chief Coach Bahaddur Singh. And in national coaching camps, there will not be only one coach for one sport. The documents clearly prove that Kashinath was at least one of the coaches while Neeraj Chopra was training at the camp and Sumariwalla’s claim of ‘Not knowing him’ seems unfair.

Former Assam Chief Minister and ex-minister for the state, skill development, and youth empowerment, Sorabananda Sonowal had sent a token of appreciation after the 2014 commonwealth. In the letter, Sabarananda writes “I appreciate your support to the Indian sportspersons who put up a commendable performance at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014 and bought glory and laurels to the country. Your guidance, support, and inputs were very valuable for the Indian contingent at the Glasgow games. Sports fraternity will continue to look for your valuable in future also so that Indian sportspersons win more and more medals for the country in international sports events.”

“I am not concerned about prize money. I felt betrayed because the Federation president doesn’t recognise my hard work and contribution to our nation. I hope soon, Neeraj will clarify this,” Naik said.

Kashinath Naik is from Karnataka. He hailed from Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district.

