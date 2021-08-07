Neeraj Chopra's Four-Year-Old Tweet on Hard Work And Success Goes Viral After Becoming Olympic Champion

Neeraj Chopra had a tweet pinned at the top of his account for some time. It was a tweet on hard work and success and soon after he wrote his name in Indian sports history by winning the country’s first ever track and field Olympic gold, the tweet went viral.

Saturday was the culmination of a desire to see himself at the top of the world as Neeraj, at the age of 23, won the gold medal in men’s javelin throw becoming the first ever from his country to do so in the event and India’s second ever individual gold medallist at an Olympic after the legendary shoorter Abhinav Bindra.

Chopra was class apart in the men’s finale as nobody even matches his second best score of the contest which was a throw of 87.03m he managed in his very first attempt.

He improved on it in his second attempt as he hurled the javelin at a distance of 87.58m which as it turned out was more than enough for the gold.

The tweet in Hindi loosely translates to this:-

“When the desire to succeed leaves you sleepless

When hard work trumps everything else

When you never get tired of continuous labour

Then you are ready to rewrite history."

The silver medal went to Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch who threw at a distance of 86.67m while the bronze went to his countrymate Vitezslav Vesely managed best throw of 85.44m.

