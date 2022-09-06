The 2022 Diamond League season has finally reached its business end with the grand final slated for September 7 and 8 in Zurich, Switzerland. India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra will be on the hunt for his first-ever Diamond League trophy in the finals.

The Olympic gold medallist qualified for the Diamond League Final after securing a podium finish at the Stockholm Diamond League and then clinching the first position in Lausanne last week.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

As things stand, Neeraj Chopra is placed at the fourth position in the overall standings behind Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Germany’s Julian Weber, and the World Champion Anderson Peters. However, Peters has withdrawn from the Diamond League Final due to an injury sustained in an altercation last month.

The top six athletes from the league stage qualified for the finals and with Peters out, Patricks Galiums, Leandro Ramos, and Curtis Thompson are the other three athletes who complete the star-studded line-up for the finals.

Neeraj has not been at his absolute best, since the injury that ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Though he has admitted that his fitness isn’t at its peak, the Indian athlete will be eyeing to breach the coveted 90m mark in the finals and secure his first ever Diamond League Trophy.

Here is all you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final:

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here