CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#WestBengal#IndvsWI
Home » News » Sports » Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022: When and Where to Watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online
1-MIN READ

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022: When and Where to Watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 16:08 IST

Eugene, Oregon

Neeraj Chopra, Gold Medal winning Javelin thrower. (Image Credits: AP)

Neeraj Chopra, Gold Medal winning Javelin thrower. (Image Credits: AP)

Know when, where and how to watch the live streaming online of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be one of the favourites to triumph in the javelin throw finals at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj has stormed into the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in an impressive fashion. The 24-year-old produced a superb throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topped Group A in the qualification round. Pundits are predicting that Neeraj will breach the coveted 90m mark in the final. Current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada will pose a tough challenge in front of the Indian star.

India’s Rohit Yadav has also qualified for the final 12 from a group of 32 throwers competing in the two qualifying groups. Rohit too will be hoping to perform well in the final and clinch a medal.

Here is all you need to know about the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships will take place on July 23.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships is taking place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will begin at 7:05 AM IST on July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships?

The final of the Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 23, 2022, 16:08 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 16:08 IST