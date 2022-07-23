Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022: When and Where to Watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be one of the favourites to triumph in the javelin throw finals at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj has stormed into the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in an impressive fashion. The 24-year-old produced a superb throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topped Group A in the qualification round. Pundits are predicting that Neeraj will breach the coveted 90m mark in the final. Current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada will pose a tough challenge in front of the Indian star.

India’s Rohit Yadav has also qualified for the final 12 from a group of 32 throwers competing in the two qualifying groups. Rohit too will be hoping to perform well in the final and clinch a medal.

Here is all you need to know about the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships will take place on July 23.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships is taking place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will begin at 7:05 AM IST on July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships?

The final of the Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

