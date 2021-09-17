Neeraj Chopra’s Love For Bengali Food, Know His Favorite Dishes

Neeraj Chopra, who won first-ever gold for India in track and field events in Tokyo Olympics 2020 last month, was served Mishti Doi along with baked Rosogolla in Kolkata on September 14. He was on a short tour to the city. Neeraj reportedly requested for Rosogolla after having a traditional Bengali meal at the East India Room in Raajkutir hotel. Though the athlete follows a strict diet plan, he tried the famous Bengal dessert during his trip to West Bengal’s capital city.

Neeraj was honoured at a ceremony in the city by Manoj Tiwary, former Indian cricketer and West Bengal minister of state for sports and youth affairs.

Met him today at an event here in kolkata, I tell u all that he is one of the few humblest athlete I have come across. May he remains the same in future as well, Mark my word he will get minimum one more Gold for our country in Olympics. God bless @Neeraj_chopra1 😊 pic.twitter.com/NvXMCxcvaB— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 15, 2021

Sumanta Chakrabarti, corporate chef, Raajkutir said that Neeraj asked the hotel staff for Rosogolla and Mishti Doi. He informed that Neeraj said, “I love Bengali desserts and have heard about them a lot but have hardly had a chance to try them’

Chakrabarti said that Neeraj was served a ‘typical Bengali thali’ for dinner before desserts. He was served four appetizers. The ‘foodie’ requested more of the dishes in the thali including — Thakurbarir Mochar Chop, Bhetki Fish Roll, Sorshe Chhenar Tikka and Gandharaj Murgi Bhapa.

Neeraj Chopra in the City of Joy 💖pic.twitter.com/NBr8lwZzWu— Avik❋🥀 (@Avik_GillStan) September 16, 2021

The chef informed that Neeraj liked the fish roll so much that ‘he had two pieces’ and the star javelin thrower also requested for ‘Papad’ and ‘Aam Chutney’ to be sent to his room “to eat later”.

The hotel staff left no stone unturned to give Neeraj the experience of a lifetime. They served a special chocolate dessert inspired by India’s national flag in his room. In his room, there was a tray of desserts in the shape of medals to commemorate his greatest achievements.

He won a Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 recently. Previously, he won the Arjuna Award in 2018, a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, and Silver at the National Youth Championships in 2013.

Neeraj checked out from the hotel on September 15 evening with a box of Bengali desserts- Baked Sandes and Ros Kadam.

