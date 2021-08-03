Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event Date and India Time: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

Neeraj Chopra’s Men’s Javelin Throw Live Streaming: Athlete Neeraj Chopra’s performance in the recent past across many Javelin Throw competitions in world events gives hope for India’s first medal in athletics. The 23-year-old qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by beating the 85m Olympic cut off with his 87.86m throw at the Athletics Central North East League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Neeraj, who is also a subedar in the Indian Army, has proved his mettle at the world stage by winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games held in 2018. In 2021, he broke his own national record when he threw at a distance of 87.80m at the Indian Grand Prix in March. He also won a gold medal at the Federation Cup recently with an effort of 87.80 meters.

Ahead of the start of the Olympic Games, Neeraj toured European nations and Kurtane Games to polish up his skills. Neeraj’s biggest coemption and defending champion Thomas Roehler will not be taking part in the Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury. His pullout increases Neeraj’s chances of making a podium finish.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s first match?

Neeraj will begin his Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign with the qualifying rounds of Men’s Javelin Throw on August 4, 2021.

Which TV channel in India will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw qualifying round match?

His qualifying round match of the Javelin throw competition at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and additionally on the Door Darshan Network.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw qualifying round match be live-streamed?

His qualifying round match of the Javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw qualifying round match begin?

His qualifying round match of the Javelin throw competition will begin at 05:35 AM according to Indian Standard Time.

