Neeraj Chopra's Picture with Guard Gog at World Athletic Championships Goes Viral

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra was pictured caressing a guard dog during his training for the World Athletics championship 2022 in Oregon, USA.

The 18th edition of the quadrennial event is underway and India’s golden boy will be looking to add yet another historic accolade to his name. Being one of the favourites for a podium finish, the Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist could end India’s drought for medals at the Athletic championships.

The Inspire Institute of Sport shared a heartwarming image of Neeraj Chopra on their official Twitter handle. In the image, Neeraj can be seen caressing a guard dog that seemed to enjoy his affection and leaned towards him. The caption of the post read, “Always making new friends, this #NeerajChopra.”

Neeraj is a big animal lover and has a pet dog named ‘Tokyo’ that was gifted to him by ace shooter Abhinav Bindra, India’s only other individual Olympics gold medalist, after his amazing feat at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old constantly posts adorable pictures with his fur buddy on social media platforms.

Neeraj Choprea has not taken his foot off the gas since Tokyo as he broke the national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games following his tremendous throw of 89.30m. He followed it up with an 86.9m throw at the Kuortane Games and clinched the gold medal.

The star athlete was in prime form at the Stockholm Diamond League as he broke his own national record and secured the silver medal with a staggering throw of 89.94m.

Neeraj will kick off his World Athletics Championships campaign in Eugene on Friday, competing in the men’s javelin throw qualification heats at the University of Oregon in Hayward Field.

He failed to qualify for the final round in his debut campaign at the 2017 World Athletic Championships in London. He fell short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m, with his longest throw measuring just 82.26m.

The defending Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games champion will try to breach the 90m barrier at Worlds and continue his amazing podium finish run in Oregon.

