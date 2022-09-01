Neeraj Chopra's Training Video ahead of Diamond League Final Breaks the Internet | Watch

India’s Javelin megastar Neeraj Chopra clinched the first position in the Lausanne Diamond League with an impressive throw of 89.08m. Neeraj has created another history as he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League meeting title. The amazing performance by the Olympian comes after he was ruled out from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a groin injury that he endured during the World Athletic Championships earlier this year.

Neeraj’s quest to breach the 90-meter mark still remains unfulfilled as the Olympic champion failed to do so after pushing himself in the Lausanne Diamond League. He had earlier mentioned that he is still not 100 percent fit but hopes to reach his best form by the time the Diamond League finals begin in Zurich.

The 24-year-old has been training hard for the finals and has shared a clip of his recent training video on his Twitter handle. In the video, Neeraj can be seen jumping over hurdles that seem more than one meter in height. The star athlete looked in total control displaying his impeccable agility while leaping over the hurdles with ease.

Fans are flabbergasted by the Olympian’s training video and wished him for his upcoming finals in Zurich. Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to his video:

“Height of the hurdles increased, keep it up Bahubali. Best wishes for the upcoming tournament”, said one fan.

Ht of hurdles increased, keep it up Bahubali 💪 best wishes for upcoming tournament☺️☺️ u gonna rock there 🌊 pic.twitter.com/iehBMLqtJM — Devyani kubade (@devyani_kubade) September 1, 2022

While another fan wrote, “Best wishes for the Zurich Diamond League finals king, keep rising and shining always champion!”

Tufaan🙌🙌 Best wishes for the Zurich DL finals king👑❤

keep rising and shining always champion! 💫🚀🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I0cBDKyTTT — Shweta singh🌷☺ (@Shwsin52194371) September 1, 2022

Another user said “Standing in the hall of fame and the world is going to know your name”

Standing in the hall of fame and the world’s gonna know your name.. 💪🇮🇳 @Neeraj_chopra1 — Tarishi Bhatnagar (@Tarishib06) September 1, 2022

“Best wishes for Diamond League finals on September 8th champ! God bless you always.” Another fan wished.

Best wishes for DL finals on Sep 8th champ! God bless always. pic.twitter.com/xRIJ3e9QNB — JaySas (@jaysas_xyz) September 1, 2022

Following the completion of four Diamond Leagues in 2022 — Doha, Stockholm, Silesia, and Lausanne — the top six javelin throwers have qualified for the all-important Finals in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the big event in Zurich, along with Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada), and Gailums Patriks (Latvia).

Chopra indicated at the onset of the season that he hoped to break the 90m barrier. In the first three events of the season, he got closer and closer to his goal. However, it appears that the injuries he sustained have set him back. Nonetheless, if conditions are favourable, he may ultimately break the 90m barrier in Zurich.

