Neeraj Chopra's Victory Has Paved the Way for New Chapter in History of Indian Sports: PT Usha

Indian athletics legend PT Usha praised India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin at the Tokyo Olympics and turned 24 on Christmas Eve.

“Neeraj Chopra’s victory has paved the way for a new chapter in the history of Indian Sports. The achievement has certainly lifted the morale of our country and built more interest and brought focus to the field of athletics. Over the past few years, other sports have taken the spotlight at the Olympics, and it’s great to see athletics coming to the forefront once again," PT Usha told ANI.

PT Usha also urged people to applaud Neeraj for inspiring the youth as became only the second Indian individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra.

“We need to applaud Neeraj for implanting the will of ‘We Can’ amongst the youth of India with his spectacular win in the Olympics and motivating young athletes to keep working towards their goals and dreams. The win has certainly ignited hope among people," PT Usha added.

PT Usha said that the performance of Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics has undoubtedly set a benchmark for others.

“The performance by our Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics has certainly ignited a new passion for athletics," she said.

" It was heartening to see them deliver a performance like that and if they can learn from their mistakes and improve their performances further, we as a country can set a benchmark for others. As athletes, all we must strive for is consistency in our performance and determination to achieve our target. Focus must be a key factor in the work we do as athletes," she added.

