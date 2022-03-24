Net Worth of World no. 1 Tennis Player Ashleigh Barty Who Retired at 25

World number one Ashleigh Barty stunned the sporting world by announcing her retirement from professional tennis at just 25. The Australian tennis star dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home-grown Australian Open champion in 44 years, joining tennis’ most exclusive club with a Grand Slam crown on three different surfaces.

The tennis ace is currently the world number and retired after clinching three Grand Slam singles titles – the French Open in 2019, followed by Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open this year. The reigning Australian Open champion bid adieu to the game in a tearful video message on social media. In the video, which also had her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua by her side, Barty said she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically”.

The Australian star had a mesmerising career, she won the girls’ title at Wimbledon in 2011. She made WTA debut a year later and went on to collect a total of 15 singles titles, including three Grand Slams. Barty enjoyed considerable doubles success as well, winning 12 titles, including the 2017 US Open with Coco Vandeweghe. She also bagged the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics, partnering with John Peers.

Notably, Barty has remained world number one since winning her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open in 2019, a run of 114 consecutive weeks. Barty began earning a lot more in prize money and sponsorship deals as she rose up the ranks.

Barty is currently worth USD 23.8 million, this includes prize money as well as endorsement and sponsorship deals. In 2020, Forbes ranked her the third-highest paid female athlete in the world. She reportedly had earned USD 13.1 million, with USD 10.1 in prize money.

No women tennis player made more on the court last year than Ash Barty. The world’s top-ranked player earned close to USD 1.104 million in prize money from 32 matches, including a historic Wimbledon win.

Her endorsement deals with various companies have also kept her net worth at the $20 million mark. Barty uses racquets manufactured by Head and her tennis apparel and footwear are handled by South Korean company FILA. She had also signed deals with automobile company Jaguar in 2018, the following year online video streaming platform, Kayo Sports signed her as one of its ambassadors.

Australian food spread firm, Vegemite also endorses her, and recently, she struck a sponsorship deal with Gillette Venus as well. Rado, Uber Eats also figure in the list. Barty has also featured in several advertisements and campaigns for Australia’s national tourism authority.

