Netflix's Break Point Trailer Showcases Next Genration of Tennis Stars | Watch

Tennis has seen a Golden Era of the sport play out on screens worldwide for nearly two decades, with record-breaking clashes and once-in-a-generation stars.

But the question of ‘who’s next?’ had dawned on the minds of fans come 2022 when GOATS Serena Williams and Roger Federer called time on their playing careers.

Netflix’s new tennis series, “Break Point” documents a game-changing year in the sport with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to a select group of the world’s best players, the next generation of tennis giants.

Netflix on Thursday released a trailer of the show, featuring some of the players as well as legends Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova, who provide insight. The series will premiere on Jan. 13.

“The hardest thing in sports is expectation,” Roddick said.

The trailer takes viewers through the pressure facing the world’s brightest young talents and the indescribable intensity of competing at the highest levels in tennis.

“Break Point,” produced by the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, gets up close and personal with the featured players throughout the 2022 season on the ATP Tour and WTA Tour.

The series starts Down Under for the 2022 Australian Open, featuring a hometown trio of Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios, and Ajla Tomljanovic.

“The expectation for me to be the next big thing is massive,” says Kyrgios, who partners Kokkinakis for an unforgettable run in men’s doubles.

As Break Point brings a behind-the-scenes look at the ups and downs the next generation faces — with the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Casper Ruud featuring, along with greats like Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova weighing in.

“Your body doesn’t know what it’s about to face,” says Sharapova, who retired from tennis in 2020.

