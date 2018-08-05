GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Netherlands Thrash Ireland to Win Eighth Women's Hockey World Cup Title

Ireland's first Women's World Cup field hockey final ended in defeat as the Netherlands retained the title with an emphatic 6-0 victory on Sunday.

Associated Press

Updated:August 5, 2018, 11:53 PM IST
The Netherlands team celebrate winning the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between the Netherlands and Ireland. (AP Photo)
Ireland, the second-lowest ranked country in the tournament, was unable to produce a fairy-tale ending at Lee Valley Hockey Center.

Ireland, the second-lowest ranked country in the tournament, was unable to produce a fairy-tale ending at Lee Valley Hockey Center.

Goals from Lidewij Welten, Kelly Jonker, Kitty van Male, Malou Pheninckx, Marloes Keetels and Caia van Maasakker capped a dominant performance from the Dutch as they won the competition for a record eighth time.

The Netherlands team hasn't lost since the Olympic final two years ago.

This was Ireland's first World Cup since 2002, and its previous best result was 11th in 1994. Ranked 16th, Ireland topped a group including Olympic champion England and was first into the quarterfinals.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
