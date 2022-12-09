Netherlands vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: All Eyes on Lionel Messi; NED 0-0 ARG

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 00:30 IST
Lusail
Netherlands vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup Updates: The Netherlands and Argentina face off at the Lusail Stadium in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-finals.
Both the teams are looking to book their ticket to the last four and a match against Croatia, who defeated
Key EventsKey Events
KICK OFF! Netherlands and Argentina get us underway at the Lusail Stadium!
The winner of the clash will set up a meeting with Croatia in the semis.
These teams have played each other on nine previous occasions. The Netherlands hold the upper hand with four victories, while La Albiceleste have won just once. The remaining fixtures all finished as draws, although the most recent of those, in the semi-finals at Brazil 2014, ended with the South Americans going through on penalties.
Half a century of World Cup tangos. 🇳🇱🇦🇷#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup #NEDARG | @Argentina pic.twitter.com/osO9omTVi9
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 9, 2022
What is possibly the scene in heaven!
Arguably the best goal scored in a match involving Argentina and the Netherlands!
Three perfect touches 👟💥
Dennis Bergkamp's knack for making goalscoring look easy was on full display when he fired @OnsOranje into the #WorldCup semi-finals #onthisday in 1998 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/akVInsbTT7
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2019
Defender Lisandro Martinez comes into the Argentina side in place of winger Alejandro Gomez as the only change for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.
Martinez will play in a back three with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opting for more defensive cover against the Dutch.
Rodrigo De Paul is fit to start in midfield despite reported concerns about his hamstring, but Angel Di Maria is on the bench having missed the 2-1 victory over Australia in the last 16 following injury.
Steven Bergwijn is recalled for the Netherlands at the expense of Davy Klaassen after their 3-1 win over the USA.
Bergwijn will line up alongside Memphis Depay in attack while Cody Gakpo, who scored three times in the group stage, drops into a deeper role behind the front two.
Here is how Argentina line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez
Argentina Formation: 5-3-2
Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)
📋 ¡Once inicial confirmado! ⚽
Así formará @Argentina 🇦🇷 para el encuentro ante #PaísesBajos 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/eSz1qyBDPn
— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 9, 2022
Here is how Netherlands line-up: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn
Netherlands Formation: 3-4-3
Coach: Louis van Gaal
𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣 for the big one! ⚔️🇦🇷#WorldCup #NEDARG pic.twitter.com/ZVSHb7Xn25
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 9, 2022
The Netherlands and Argentina face off in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-finals, with the winner booking a spot in the semi-final against Croatia, after they beat Brazil on penalties.
Argentina progressed as Group C winners before beating Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 thanks to a sparkling display from Lionel Messi.
The Dutch finished top of Group A and a Memphis Depay-inspired side went on to defeat USA 3-1 in the last 16.
Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalogue of famous meetings.
The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.
And the possibility of it being Messi’s final game on football’s biggest stage just adds to the anticipation. The seven-time world player of the year is three wins away from achieving his ultimate dream but he has two people, in particular, blocking his path.
First, the not-inconsiderable frame of Van Dijk, who has been one of the world’s best defenders over the past five years. If there’s anyone able to stop Messi on one of his trademark dribbles, it is the graceful Liverpool center-back who combines pace with a great reading of the game.
And then there’s Louis van Gaal, the wily tactician who is 71, has recently undergone successful treatment for prostate cancer, and is now plotting to win the World Cup in perhaps the final job of his 26-year coaching career.
Van Gaal, who has long been one of the most charismatic characters in football, is approaching this task with a lot of fun — even on the eve of one of the biggest matches of his career.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands vs Argentina be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina will take place on December 10, Saturday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Argentina be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Argentina begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Read all the Latest Sports News here