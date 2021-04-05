Nethra Kumanan Bounces Back to Be in Contention for Tokyo Olympic Berth

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan overcame the disappointment of a poor second race on Day 1, in which she had finished seventh, to get back into contention for a 2021 Tokyo Olympics quota on Day 2 of the Mussanah Open Championship on Sunday.

The first Indian woman to win a sailing World Cup medal, Kumanan, is currently leading the Laser Radial event of the Championship — which is an Asian Olympic Qualifier — having finished on top in Race 3 and second in Race 4 on Day 2.

The other Indians in the category, Ramya Sarvanan and Harshita Tomar, were placed third and fourth, respectively.

Kumanan had made history last year when she had become the first female Indian sailor to win bronze in the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, USA.

In the Laser Standard class, Vishnu Saravanan, with nine points, was placed third on Day 2 after coming in second in Race 3 and fourth in Race 4.

The Mussanah Open provides two Asian spots each in the Laser Radial and Laser Standard classes, while all other classes have one Asian spot for Tokyo.

In the 49er class, the pair of KC Ganapathy (Helm) and Varun Thakkar (Crew) is third with a net total of 20. The duo finished fourth in Race 4, fifth in Race 5 and third in Race 6.

A total of 10 races are held in the Laser Standard and Laser Radial categories, while for all other events there are 12 races. The top 10 in each category then compete in the medal races. The aggregate of points then decides the winners.

Laser Radial class: 1. Nethra Kumanan (5 points net total); 3. Ramya Saravanan (12 points net total); 4. Harshita Tomar (13 points net total); 12. Jayalakshmi Sundaravadivel (32 points net total)

Laser Standard class: 3. Vishnu Saravanan (9 points net total); 7. Upamanyu Dutta (22 points net total); 14. Mohit Saini (28 points net total); 15. Gitesh (30 points net total); 18. Ram Milan Yadav (48 points net total).

49er class: 3. KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (20 points net total); 11. Prince Noble and Manu Francis (39 points net total); 13. Sandip Jain and Munna Pandit (44 points net total).

49er FX class: 4. Ekta Yadav and Ritika Dangi (15 points net total).

RS:X Men class: 6. Ebad Ali (20 points net total); 7. Jerome Savarimuthu (23 points net total).

RS:X Women class: 3. Ishwariya Ganesh (12 points net total).