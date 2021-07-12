Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Nethra Kumanan, Sailing

Chennai-born Nethra Kumanan is the first ever woman to represent India in sailing event at an Olympics and the 23-year-old will look to create history.

Taking up sailing in her childhood, Nethra specialises in Laser Radial, which is a single-hand boat i.e. only one person can row the boat.

After her fair share of ups and downs, she has finally found success.

Nethra participated in the Asian Games but failed to secure a medal and also hasn’t been able to make much of an impact at nationals’ level, but ever since she started training in the Canary Islands in Spain, Nethra has worked quite hard on fine-tuning her skills and techniques.

In January, 2020, she became the first Indian woman to win a medal (bronze) at the Sailing World Cup, and will now become the first Indian woman to compete in sailings at the Olympics.

Other than Sailing, Nethra is also studying B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

Age - 23

Sports/Discipline - Sailing/Laser Radial

Working Ranking - 71

First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics

Major Achievements

Youth Sailing Cup

Bronze – ASAF Youth Sailing Cup, 2015 Jakarta

World Cup Series

Bronze - Hempel World Cup Series, 2020 Miami

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

She qualified by finishing second in the Sailing Laser Radial at the Mussanah Open Championship which is held in Oman. The tournament was one of the four Asian Olympic Qualification tourneys for the Tokyo Olympics.

Recent Performances

Nethra participated in the 2018 Asian Games, where she finished fifth. Her dedication and hard work soon bore rich dividends and she won bronze in the Hempel World Cup Series last year. After her World Cup success, Nethra booked her ticket to the Olympics after qualifying in the Asian Olympic Qualifier tournament in Oman. Due to the pandemic last year, Nethra spent most of her time at the Canary Islands in Spain, training with her coach Tamas Eszes.

