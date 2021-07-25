Netizens Can Now Use Wide Range of Emojis to Share Excitement for Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics may have kept most of the audience away from attending the sporting events in person given the coronavirus pandemic, but spectators across the world can now cheer with an all-new emoji especially made for the event. Ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, the official handle of Olympics revealed a series of emojis that netizens can use to expand their reach. The official Olympic emojis, for now, are only licensed to Twitter.

The 11-second video shared by the Olympics Twitter handle also included a series of hashtags in over 30 languages that the games came up with to appeal to a global online audience. Captioning the video Olympics wrote, “ The Olympics emoji is here! For the first time ever, it is available in over 30 different languages on Twitter - try it out in the replies!” The official emoji released by the Olympics is not the symbol of five rings, but the olive wreath comprising five colours i.e. blue, green, yellow, black, and red. It should be noted that in the first modern Olympics winners of the sporting events were awarded an olive wreath. Hence, the latest emoji is reminiscent of the age-old tradition modernised by technology.

BREAKING: The #Olympics emoji is here! 😉For the first time ever, it is available in over 30 different languages on Twitter - try it out in the replies! pic.twitter.com/PYJyUlBVoh — Olympics (@Olympics) July 22, 2021

However, that was not all. In the following tweet, Olympics also revealed that it has also released three emojis for the three medals: gold, silver, and bronze.

Considering how tweets may require an additional support of emojis for each sporting event, Olympics has also released the sports emojis. As a cherry on top, Olympics revealed that it also got an emoji for both the opening ceremony and the closing ceremony.

The last tweet in the thread read, “Last but the least, we have special Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony emojis. Have fun.”

It’s still not all! The sports emojis are also live. 🙌Which ones will you use? pic.twitter.com/0oZglEecxk— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Netizens were also encouraged by the Olympics to use the emojis and express their support to their favourite teams and athletes using the three letters country code. “Comment below using the three letters country code (eg: JPN) and the flag emoji will show up,” tweeted Olympics.

Which country are you supporting?Comment below using the three letters country code (eg: #JPN) and the flag emoji will show up! — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Are you excited to use the Olympics emojis?

