Netizens Get Emotional as CM Punk Returns to Wrestling World

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star CM Punk has officially returned to professional grappling. And, his comeback to the wrestling world has set the whole industry on fire. To make it even more memorable for his fans, CM Punk made the official confirmation from his hometown Chicago.

CM Punk made a highly anticipated return to pro-wrestling on Friday night (local time). He was welcomed with an incredibly loud cheer. A few wrestling enthusiasts also shed tears of joy on his return and the photos and videos of the same have gone viral on the Internet.

I can’t imagine the craziness and energy in this arenaI hope I could have seen it live as audience #AEWRampage#CMPunk pic.twitter.com/cYOkjoIkW7 — Rahul Singh (@Noooblien) August 21, 2021

Reacting to the news, American wrestler Bubba Ray Dudley posted a photo of lighting in a bottle on his official Twitter page.

AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker shared a snap with CM Punk on Twitter. She also put CM Punk’s name in the place of her usual D.M.D. catchphrase on the micro-blogging site.

“Hey Chicago, thanks for giving him the #Brittsburgh welcome,” she captioned the photograph. She also used the hashtag “AEW Rampage" and tagged CM Punk.

Responding to the news, WWE universe’s Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) said that “professional wrestling can be so awesome.”

And, boy, he is not wrong.

Professional wrestling can be SO awesome.— MVP (@The305MVP) August 21, 2021

Omos, who currently holds the Raw Tag Team Champions with AJ Styles, also reacted to the news.

“What A Time To Be Alive,” Omos tweeted on Friday night.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!— Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) August 21, 2021

“I am still shaking. We waited for seven years for this moment and it was so, so worth it. Welcome back, CM Punk,” wrote a wrestling fan on Twitter.

I am still shaking. We waited SEVEN YEARS for this moment and it was so, so worth it. Welcome back, CM Punk. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/AB4xo4Rrc0— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 21, 2021

“I have been asked many times: Hey Schiavone, what is the greatest night in the history of our great sport? My answer: This…,” wrote another user.

I have been asked many times: Hey Schiavone, what is the greatest night in the history of our great sport? My answer: This! #CMPunk #AEW pic.twitter.com/eWDuFUUSGS— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 21, 2021

CM Punk’s last in-ring appearance was in 2014 at the WWE Royal Rumble.

