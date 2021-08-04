Netizens React to News of Road Construction at Lovlina Borgohain's Village After Tokyo Olympics Performance

India’s Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she lost to world No.1 Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the boxing semi-final on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Borgohain’s bronze is a massive achievement and the impact of it is not lost on anyone. Celebrations are on their way as Borgohain will come back to her home in Baromukhia village in Assam’s Golaghat district. For her return to home, the Assam government has started the construction work on the road to Borgohain’s residence. Speaking to ANI, one local had said, “This road is being built after many years. I pray for her victory. People are hoping for her to win."

She couldn’t make it to the gold medal match but her bronze has been enough to bring a change in her village’s state.

Assam | Construction work underway on the road to boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s residence in Golaghat district ahead of her semi-final bout in #TokyoOlympics later today“This road is built after many years. I pray for her victory. People are hoping for her win," says a local pic.twitter.com/zr0J1bjqQ4 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Netizens have reacted to the news on social media as many users commended Borgohain for bringing the name of her village to national attention. Table Tennis Olympian from Beijing 2008, Neha Aggarwal Sharma hailed the development as the “power of sport".

Former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, Viren Rasquinha also shared the news and wrote, “This is one of the many impacts of Lovlina Borgohain’s performance at Tokyo.”

This is one of the many impacts of @LovlinaBorgohai performance at Tokyo. https://t.co/4DdzRODoeK— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2021

There were others who pointed out the dichotomy of the situation and wondered if people should win Olympic medals to get roads constructed in their districts. As one user put it, “How to get the roads constructed in India? Answer: Get a medal at the Olympics.”

How to get the roads constructed on India?Ans - Get a medal at the #Olympics https://t.co/tTss51Z6I1— Nicky Chandam (@warileebi_) August 4, 2021

Another user tweeted, “It’s great that Lovlina brought pride to the whole of India but sad to observe that there was not even a proper road that led to the Olympic champion’s home.”

It’s great that #Lovlina brought pride to whole of India but sad to observe that there was not even a proper road that lead to the Olympic champion’s home #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/94s41bNUUi— Abhinav Balooni (@AbhinavBalooni) August 4, 2021

For some the road construction in exchange for Olympic medals felt like a deal as one user wrote, “You get us a medal, we give you a road. Nice deal.”

You get us a medal, we give you a road. Nice deal. https://t.co/JNPl6R3vCm— Sruthi Apparasu (@svibhavari) August 4, 2021

Borgohain became only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the Olympic games after Vijender Singh in 2008 and MC Mary Kom in 2012.

