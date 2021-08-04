CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Hockey
Home» News» Sports» Netizens React to News of Road Construction at Lovlina Borgohain's Village After Tokyo Olympics Performance
2-MIN READ

Netizens React to News of Road Construction at Lovlina Borgohain's Village After Tokyo Olympics Performance

Lovlina Borgohain bagged India's third medal at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters Photo)

Lovlina Borgohain bagged India's third medal at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters Photo)

The construction of road to Lovlina Borgohain's home after her Tokyo Olympics medal was hailed as "power of sport" by some while others pointed out the state of the nation.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she lost to world No.1 Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the boxing semi-final on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Borgohain’s bronze is a massive achievement and the impact of it is not lost on anyone. Celebrations are on their way as Borgohain will come back to her home in Baromukhia village in Assam’s Golaghat district. For her return to home, the Assam government has started the construction work on the road to Borgohain’s residence. Speaking to ANI, one local had said, “This road is being built after many years. I pray for her victory. People are hoping for her to win."

She couldn’t make it to the gold medal match but her bronze has been enough to bring a change in her village’s state.

Netizens have reacted to the news on social media as many users commended Borgohain for bringing the name of her village to national attention. Table Tennis Olympian from Beijing 2008, Neha Aggarwal Sharma hailed the development as the “power of sport".

RELATED STORIES

Former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, Viren Rasquinha also shared the news and wrote, “This is one of the many impacts of Lovlina Borgohain’s performance at Tokyo.”

There were others who pointed out the dichotomy of the situation and wondered if people should win Olympic medals to get roads constructed in their districts. As one user put it, “How to get the roads constructed in India? Answer: Get a medal at the Olympics.”

Another user tweeted, “It’s great that Lovlina brought pride to the whole of India but sad to observe that there was not even a proper road that led to the Olympic champion’s home.”

For some the road construction in exchange for Olympic medals felt like a deal as one user wrote, “You get us a medal, we give you a road. Nice deal.”

Borgohain became only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the Olympic games after Vijender Singh in 2008 and MC Mary Kom in 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 04, 2021, 22:22 IST