Pedro Neto Scores For Wolves as Fulham Loses 4th Straight Premier League Game

Pedro Neto scored the only goal as Wolverhampton condemned Fulham to another Premier League defeat on Sunday.

The forwards strike earned the hosts a 1-0 win as Nuno Espirito Santos side rediscovered its form.

Alphonse Areolas double save denied Neto and Nelson Semedo, while Aboubakar Kamara missed a great chance to level for the visitors.

It meant Fulham slipped to a fourth straight loss to remain bottom of the Premier League.

Despite a tireless display, it has been a chastening return to the top flight for Scott Parkers side, which has let in 11 goals so far the highest number it has conceded in the opening four league games since 1960.

Wolves, smarting from their recent loss of form, were cautious but still had too much for Fulham to end its run of three straight defeats.