Nets beat Magic 108-96, improve to 5-2 in restart

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. Jeremiah Martin and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each scored 24 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 108-96 on Tuesday as both teams looked ahead to the playoffs.

Dzanan Musa added 17 points and Tyler Johnson had 14 for the Nets, who improved to 5-2 in the restart with their third straight victory.

With the Nets locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Magic eighth, the teams went with limited rosters while getting players extra rest. Brooklyn suited up only nine players and Orlando used 10.

Starters Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris and Garrett Temple all sat for the Nets, who kept rolling even without them.

The Nets limited the Magic to 29.5% shooting in the first half and the game was never in doubt for the final three quarters.

Markelle Fultz and Wes Iwundu each scored 18 points for the Magic, who have dropped five in a row after a 2-0 start at Walt Disney World.

Orlando is still without starters Aaron Gordon (strained left hamstring) and Evan Fournier (non-coronavirus illness). Terrence Ross has returned to campus after leaving for medical tests but has to clear quarantine before he is available.

The Magic beat the Nets in the restart opener for both teams in a game they led by 30. But the teams have since gone in opposite directions, mostly as Orlando battles injuries.

The Nets used a 16-0 run in the first quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a 29-17 lead. Brooklyn expanded the lead to 57-36 on Martin’s jumper with 2:18 left in the second and brought a 60-43 cushion into halftime.

TIP-INS

Nets: Luwawu-Cabarrot had his seventh career 20-point game. Three have come at Disney. … Brooklyn snapped a four-game losing streak against Orlando and avoided getting swept in four meetings this season.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams was also out with a left foot tendon strain. … Vic Law made his first career field goal.

WAITING FOR ROSS

The Magic said tests Ross had that were advised by league physicians were negative. Coach Steve Clifford said the swingman felt good and wasn’t worried about his conditioning while the team waits to learn when he would be available.

He had done a lot of work and he was in really good shape, Clifford said. Hes going to be like the other guys. Were going to have to find different ways to get our group in rhythm here. Its not ideal but its doable, so well be as organized as we can be.

ROOT, ROOT FOR THE HOME TEAM

Clifford predicted a 2-1 victory for Orlando City later Tuesday when it faced Portland in the championship game of the MLS is Back tournament, also being played at Walt Disney World. Clifford said both goals would be scored by Nani, recalling a two-goal game for the Portuguese midfielder against Bayern Munich years ago when he was playing for Manchester United.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play Portland on Thursday.

Magic: Play New Orleans on Thursday.

