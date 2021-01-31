Nets Sign Iman Shumpert, Who Played For Them Last Season

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back Iman Shumpert, signing the veteran swingman Saturday.

NEW YORK: The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back Iman Shumpert, signing the veteran swingman Saturday.

Shumpert spent a month with the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13 games. Brooklyn doesn’t need much scoring from him now but will count on his perimeter defense to address one of its weaknesses.

Shumpert was a teammate of Nets guard Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland team that won the 2016 NBA championship. He has also played for Houston, Sacramento and the New York Knicks, who selected him with the 17th pick in the 2011 draft.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published:
