NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Match 72 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will kick off on a thrilling note as NorthEast United FC take on a formidable ATK Mohan Bagan on Tuesday, January 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan currently occupy the second position and have accumulated 24 points from 12 matches so far. The Kolkata outfit have won seven, drawn three and lost two out of their dozen outings.

On the contrary, NorthEast United FC had several ups and downs to sit at fifth spot after 12 games with 15 points so far. The Highlanders were able to put an end to their seven-match winless streak, as they defeated Jamshedpur FC (2-0) in their last game.

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 pm IST.

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Thursday, January 26 - 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

NEUFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

NEUFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams