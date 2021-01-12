NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

NorthEast United FC have been without a win in their last five matches during the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have only registered a single victory in their previous five games. It is evident that the two teams are in terrible shape and will really need to up their game to make their place in the top 3 teams of the league.

Currently, Bengaluru FC are placed at number six with three wins and 12 points from 10 matches. In their last match, the team were beaten by East Bengal 0-1. NorthEast United too met the same fate as they lost against Hyderabad 2-4 in their latest. The team with two wins and 11 points from 10 matches is placed at number 7.

NEUFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru match is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12 at the Tilak Maidan. The match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

NEUFC Vs BFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NEUFC Vs BFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru: Match Details

Tuesday, January 12 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 team for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru defenders: Benjamin Lambot, Juanan, Dylan Fox

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Federico Gallego, Erik Paartalu

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru strikers: Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Idrissa Sylla

NEUFC Vs BFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United probable playing 11 against Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath, Rochharzela, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Lalengmawia, Luís Machado, Idrissa Sylla

NEUFC Vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable playing 11 against NorthEast United: Gurpreet Singh, Juanan, Ajith Kumar, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri