NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

NorthEast United FC will take on two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC in match 26 of the ISL 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Sunday, December 12.

NorthEast United are having a dream run in this season under their new Spanish Coach Gerard Nus. The Highlanders are unbeaten in the tournament so far and they are currently placed third on the points table with nine points from five games, two wins and three draws. Their previous 2-0 win at this venue was against newcomers SC East Bengal and they now enter this fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC.

Whereas, Chennaiyin FC are yet to find their momentum after two consecutive losses. Csaba Laszlo’s men had a rough start this season as they have won just one out of the four games played so far. The Marina Machans are currently sitting at the eight-spot due to their inconsistent run. They now head into the game on the back of a 1-2 loss against Mumbai City FC in their last game.

The ISL 2020-21 game between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm

NEUFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Friday, December 11 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 team for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Captain: Kwesi Appiah

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Vice-Captain: Luis Machado

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Goalkeeper: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Defenders: Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Benjamin Lambot

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Khassa Camara, Rafael Crivellaro

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Strikers: Jakub Sylvestr,

NEUFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr